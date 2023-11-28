Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 75,956 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $57,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.