Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 44,149 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $54,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after buying an additional 203,443 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

