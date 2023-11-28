Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 194,354 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $79,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,695,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,570 shares of company stock worth $3,127,988. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.