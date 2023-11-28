Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 17,651 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $76,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $983.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

