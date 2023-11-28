Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortive Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.