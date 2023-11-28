First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,449.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,382.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,350.30. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

