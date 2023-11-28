Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after acquiring an additional 622,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

