Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 416,553 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

