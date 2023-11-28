Ewa LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ewa LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

