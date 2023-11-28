Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after acquiring an additional 442,363 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

