Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ELS opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

