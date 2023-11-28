DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $37,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 400.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $54,899,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 249.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after buying an additional 708,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,986,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DTM opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

