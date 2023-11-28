Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 679.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G. Michael Stakias purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $65,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

