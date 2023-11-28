Covestor Ltd Has $54,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.