Comparing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron 12.11% 16.15% 10.14% Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chevron and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $246.25 billion 1.11 $35.47 billion $13.47 10.72 Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock.

68.9% of Chevron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chevron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chevron and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 0 3 14 0 2.82 Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chevron presently has a consensus target price of $187.89, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Chevron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chevron is more favorable than Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock.

Summary

Chevron beats Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment refines crude oil into petroleum products; markets crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufactures and markets renewable fuels; transports crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

