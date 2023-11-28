Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

ESGS stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US equities (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

