Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

