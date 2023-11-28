Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.