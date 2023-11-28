Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $37,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $183.83 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.55 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.45.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $21.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.