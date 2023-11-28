Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 498,164 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $37,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

