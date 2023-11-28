Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 39,418 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $37,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $433,961. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 6.9 %

CRS opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

