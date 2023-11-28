Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $38,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

