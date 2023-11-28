Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,451 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $37,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $149.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $162.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.