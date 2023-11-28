Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $37,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 892.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

