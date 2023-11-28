Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $38,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.