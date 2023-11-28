Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,335 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $38,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 199,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 139,026 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

