Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $36,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

