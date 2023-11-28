Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,873 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $38,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 318.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ESI opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

