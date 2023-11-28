Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,319 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $36,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,013,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,565 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 215,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 148.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

