Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,001 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $36,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

