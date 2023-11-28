Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $37,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

