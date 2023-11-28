Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.67 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $37,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.