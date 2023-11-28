Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.60 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,446 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $37,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

