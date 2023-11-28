Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.15 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $37,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $15,619,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

