Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $37,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,088 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ziff Davis by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

