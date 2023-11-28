Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,163 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $36,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

