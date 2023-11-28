Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,957 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $37,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

