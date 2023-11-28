Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,013 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $37,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 115.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Denbury stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

