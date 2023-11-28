Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $36,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.80. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

