Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 75,057 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $37,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,016,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,233,000 after purchasing an additional 444,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,152,000 after buying an additional 208,066 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,530,000 after buying an additional 140,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

