Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,964 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $36,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,629,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $91.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,848 shares of company stock valued at $469,615. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

