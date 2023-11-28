Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,916 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $38,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chemours by 67.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

