Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,562 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $36,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGM opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $111.28 and a 52 week high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

AGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

