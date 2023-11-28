Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

