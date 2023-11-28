Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FXA opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

