Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,408,000.

FLLV opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

