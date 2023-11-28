Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 143,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VT opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.