Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,409 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

