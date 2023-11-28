Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $183.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

