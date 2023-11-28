Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

